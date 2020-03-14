Transport
SFM trains spick and span
The Government has uploaded video footage of cleaning staff disinfecting SFM trains in Palma in a bid to reassure the public amid rising fears over the coronavirus pandemic.
A message of support, encouragement and recognition was posted on Twitter thanking all workers in the Health and Transport Sectors for the work they’re doing to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus and hailing them as heroes.
"Thanks to all the professionals,” it says, you are helping to alleviate this crisis, in hospitals, in transport...you are our heroes”
Gràcies a tots els professionals que esteu contribuint a pal·liar aquesta crisi. Als hospitals, als transports...— Govern Illes Balears (@goib) March 14, 2020
Sou els nostres herois 😍❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/M6A6ofQrDV
