Several cinemas in Majorca have been completely closed because fears over contracting coronavirus and many others are partially shut.
Saturday screenings have been suspended at Artesiete Fan, Cinesa Festival Park 3D-IMAX and CineCiutat in Camp Redó, La Sala Rívoli in Arxiduc and Cines Artesiete at Fan Mallorca.
Ocimax Palma Aficine in Cas Capsicol, La Sala Augusta in Arxiduc and Multicines in Manacor are open as normal.
All cinemas in Majorca are expected to close down on Sunday to comply with the Government’s instructions and because the number of customers has dropped significantly over fears of contracting coronavirus.
