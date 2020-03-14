Health
Thank you from all of us.
Palma standing ovation for coronavirus healthworkers
Residents in Palma took a leaf out of Italy’s book on Saturday night.
They decided to thank the Health Service for all the work they’re doing for patients who’ve been diagnosed with coronavirus.
At 2200 hundreds came out on their balconies in the centre of the city and gave Healthcare Workers a standing ovation.
#YoMeQuedoEnCasa apoyando al fantástico y titánico trabajo de todos los sanitarios!!! Muchos ánimos!!! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/VCONRkSFDZ— Juan Massanet (@JuanMassanet) March 14, 2020
