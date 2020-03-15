President Armengol, speaking at a press conference on Thursday. 12-03-2020 Jaume Morey

Shares:

On Saturday evening, President Armengol called on all citizens to show responsibility, stressing that "every time someone ignores the health recommendations, it hurts us all". "It takes away from the objective and makes the great sacrifice that the vast majority of citizens are making ineffective."

She wished to thank people for their efforts and sacrifices "in these difficult times". "Staying at home is the best way to contain the disease. Every gesture counts and brings us closer to the end of this situation."

On behalf of the government she wished to recognise the work of "thousands" of professionals in the various services.