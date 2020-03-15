Hugh Elliott, British Ambassador to Spain. 19-09-2018 Europa Press

Shares:

The Foreign Office is advising people not to travel to Spain unless it’s absolutely essential.

On Saturday the Spanish Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez declared a Nationwide State of Emergency and imposed drastic restrictions to try to eradicate coronavirus.

Buses and trains are operating reduced services, public gatherings are banned, all schools and universities have been shut down and most shops and businesses are also closed.

Residents have been told to stay at home, except if they need to buy food or other essential items, or need to care for others and to work from home if at all possible.

The measures being taken to beat the Covid-19 virus are changing every day and British nationals are advised to register on the Foreign Office website so that they can receive the very latest travel advice.

Anyone who has booked flights to Spain is advised to check with the relevant airline or tour Operator to find out what the latest situation is.

British people who are resident in Spain or tourists who are on holiday in the country must follow the instructions of the local Authorities.

The British Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, recorded a video message for UK nationals explaining the implications of the State of Emergency for both residents and tourists and has thanked the Spanish authorities for doing all they can.

“A big thank you to the Spanish authorities, in particular the Healthcare Professionals, for all the great work they are doing to help keep everyone in Spain, of all nationalities, safe, in circumstances that are very challenging indeed.”

You can view Ambassador Elliott's video at www.facebook.com/britsinspain.

For more details about the latest travel restrictions log on to https://www.gov.uk/foreign-travel-advice/spain

And for more information on coronavirus, please follow the advice of the Spanish government at https://www.mscbs.gob.es/ or on the British Government website at - https://www.gov.uk/guidance/travel-advice-novel-coronavirus.