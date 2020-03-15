'Minerva' on fire in Puerto Portals. 15-03-2020 Youtube: Ultima Hora

Emergency Services were called out early this morning after a ship caught fire in Calvia.

Firefighters from Calvià, Llucmajor and Inca tried rushed to the scene and hosed down the boat to try to douse the flames, with the help of a sergeant and two technicians and the Fire Department explained via Twitter what had happened.

The alarm was sounded at around 6 o’clock on Sunday morning after intense smoke was seen billowing from the ship.

The ‘Minerva’ was docked in Puerto Portals when the blaze started and an investigation will now be launched to find out what caused the fire.