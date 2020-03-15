News
'Minerva' ship goes up in flames
'Minerva' on fire in Puerto Portals.
Emergency Services were called out early this morning after a ship caught fire in Calvia.
Firefighters from Calvià, Llucmajor and Inca tried rushed to the scene and hosed down the boat to try to douse the flames, with the help of a sergeant and two technicians and the Fire Department explained via Twitter what had happened.
Des de primera hora d'avui esteim fent feina en l'extinció d'un incendi a un vaixell de @PuertoPortals.— Bombers de Mallorca (@BombersdeMca) March 15, 2020
Actuen els parcs de Calvià, Llucmajor i Inca junt amb 1 sergent i 2 tècnics pic.twitter.com/Z8jiL4DKrA
The alarm was sounded at around 6 o’clock on Sunday morning after intense smoke was seen billowing from the ship.
The ‘Minerva’ was docked in Puerto Portals when the blaze started and an investigation will now be launched to find out what caused the fire.
