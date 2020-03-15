Coronavirus
German cycling team has to leave Majorca
The German cycling team, which was based in Alcudia for a training camp, was forced to make a swift departure from the island because of the rapidly developing circumstances surrounding the coronavirus crisis.
Some one hundred riders and team personnel were staying in Alcudia. But given developments in Spain, the decision was taken for them all to return to Germany. A plane from Son Sant Joan Airport was chartered, and at midnight on Friday it took off for Berlin's Schönefeld Airport.
The sports director of the German Cycling Federation, Patrick Moster, said that the priority was the health of athletes, staff and family members. "We regret it, but everyone has understood the decision."
