Coronavirus patient leaves hospital without permission. 15-03-2020 Ultima Hora

A woman who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, then left the hospital without authorisation was apprehended by Police in Palma on Sunday.

The General Directorate of Public Health informed the Police that she was missing and Officers went to the hotel where she was staying and took her back to Son Espases Hospital.

On Sunday, Police patrolled the streets to advise people that a State of Emergency was in force and information about the restrictions was also broadcast via loudspeaker in Spanish, Catalan, English and German to make sure tourists are aware of the situation.

The Government said the public address system was extremely effective and that by 1400 on Sunday, Playa de Palma was completely empty.

Anyone who doesn’t abide by the lockdown regulations will be fined between 600 and 30,000 euros.