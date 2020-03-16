Health
Coronavirus patient skips hospital
A woman who tested positive for coronavirus on Saturday, then left the hospital without authorisation was apprehended by Police in Palma on Sunday.
The General Directorate of Public Health informed the Police that she was missing and Officers went to the hotel where she was staying and took her back to Son Espases Hospital.
On Sunday, Police patrolled the streets to advise people that a State of Emergency was in force and information about the restrictions was also broadcast via loudspeaker in Spanish, Catalan, English and German to make sure tourists are aware of the situation.
The Government said the public address system was extremely effective and that by 1400 on Sunday, Playa de Palma was completely empty.
Anyone who doesn’t abide by the lockdown regulations will be fined between 600 and 30,000 euros.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.