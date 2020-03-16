Son Espases Hospital, Palma. 16-03-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the Balearics has gone up by 18 in just 24 hours.

There are now a total of 73 confirmed cases, but the number of deaths has not increased, only one fatality has been reported.

Four of the patients who are infected with the Covid-19 virus are in the Intensive Care Unit, or ICU and one is said to be in serious condition.

The latest patient data for individual islands is not yet available but the majority of cases so far, have been diagnosed in Majorca.