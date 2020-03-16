Health
18 more coronvirus cases in 24 hours
The number of people diagnosed with coronavirus in the Balearics has gone up by 18 in just 24 hours.
There are now a total of 73 confirmed cases, but the number of deaths has not increased, only one fatality has been reported.
Four of the patients who are infected with the Covid-19 virus are in the Intensive Care Unit, or ICU and one is said to be in serious condition.
The latest patient data for individual islands is not yet available but the majority of cases so far, have been diagnosed in Majorca.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.