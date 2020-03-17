News
Armed Forces deployed to 28 cities in Spain
More than 1,800 soldiers have been deployed on the streets all over Spain.
Army and Marine Corps platoons will reinforce the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus and uphold the State of Emergency.
The Chief of Defence Staff, or JEMAD, General Miguel Ángel Villarroya, said military personnel are already patrolling 28 cities nationwide.
They are, Segovia, Toledo, Ávila, Aranjuez, Granada, Mérida, Jerez, Alicante, Castellón, Santander, Araca de Vitoria, Oviedo, Pontevedra, Madrid, Málaga, Valladolid, Zaragoza, Seville, La Coruña, Valencia and Palma. On Tuesday, Marine Corps will also be deployed to the Bay of Cádiz.
Members of the UME and the Spanish Army will also patrol Madrid suburban stations and the Armed Forces are currently studying a request from the Ministry of Health to strengthen Healthcare in Melilla.
The Ministry of the Interior has ordered the military to disinfect Control Centres at the General Directorate of Traffic, or DGT, in Madrid, Malaga, Valladolid, Valencia, Seville, La Coruña, Valencia and Palma.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.