UME told to disinfect DGT stations in Spain. 17-03-2020 MINISDEF

More than 1,800 soldiers have been deployed on the streets all over Spain.

Army and Marine Corps platoons will reinforce the restrictions put in place to prevent the spread of coronavirus and uphold the State of Emergency.

The Chief of Defence Staff, or JEMAD, General Miguel Ángel Villarroya, said military personnel are already patrolling 28 cities nationwide.

They are, Segovia, Toledo, Ávila, Aranjuez, Granada, Mérida, Jerez, Alicante, Castellón, Santander, Araca de Vitoria, Oviedo, Pontevedra, Madrid, Málaga, Valladolid, Zaragoza, Seville, La Coruña, Valencia and Palma. On Tuesday, Marine Corps will also be deployed to the Bay of Cádiz.

Members of the UME and the Spanish Army will also patrol Madrid suburban stations and the Armed Forces are currently studying a request from the Ministry of Health to strengthen Healthcare in Melilla.

The Ministry of the Interior has ordered the military to disinfect Control Centres at the General Directorate of Traffic, or DGT, in Madrid, Malaga, Valladolid, Valencia, Seville, La Coruña, Valencia and Palma.