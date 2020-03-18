La Cartoixa de Valldemossa. 21-10-2010 S. Amengual

Shares:

The weather is looking up a bit, the sun’s out today and the wind has dropped a little bit in most places.

Palma 20 degrees with its of sunshine, a strong easterly wind and a low of 11.

It’s a beautiful sunny day in Andratx with a high of 20, a low of 10 and a slight breeze.

Santanyi is 18 degrees with lots of sunshine but it’s a bit blustery with a low of 10.

There’s plenty of sunshine in Pollensa with a high of 20, a low of 10 and a mild wind.

And it’s sunny, but much cooler in Valldemossa with a high of 16 and a low of 8 degrees.

You can view the weather across the island with our webcams.