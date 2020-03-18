Transport
Free taxis for Healthcare Workers in Majorca
From Wednesday Healthcare Workers will be able to take taxis for free, to and from Health Centres, Care Points, Hospitals and their homes in Palma and other municipalities in Majorca.
The initiative has been launched by Autotaxi Group, which is affiliated with the Balearic Transport Federation, or FEBT and a Taxi Grouping budget was allocated to fund the operation at a meeting with the Secretary General of the Government Health Service, Manuel Palomino Chacón.
Taxi Grouping says discussions are underway with associated taxi drivers in other municipalities in Majorca “so that they can join this solidarity initiative as a sign of support for the island's Healthcare Workers".
The services are available in several municipalities.
Palma, through Radio Taxis on 971201212
Andratx through Radio Taxis on 971136398 or 971235544
Manacor through Servitaxi Manacor on 971551888
Santany and Cala D’or local Taxis on 971657058
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.