Taxis offer free fares to Healthcare Workers. 05-02-2017 Ultima Hora

From Wednesday Healthcare Workers will be able to take taxis for free, to and from Health Centres, Care Points, Hospitals and their homes in Palma and other municipalities in Majorca.

The initiative has been launched by Autotaxi Group, which is affiliated with the Balearic Transport Federation, or FEBT and a Taxi Grouping budget was allocated to fund the operation at a meeting with the Secretary General of the Government Health Service, Manuel Palomino Chacón.

Taxi Grouping says discussions are underway with associated taxi drivers in other municipalities in Majorca “so that they can join this solidarity initiative as a sign of support for the island's Healthcare Workers".

The services are available in several municipalities.

Palma, through Radio Taxis on 971201212

Andratx through Radio Taxis on 971136398 or 971235544

Manacor through Servitaxi Manacor on 971551888

Santany and Cala D’or local Taxis on 971657058