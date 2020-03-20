Coronavirus
Fourth person dies as Balearics coronavirus cases top 200
A 90-year-old man has become the fourth person to die in the Balearics as a result of coronavirus. Son Llatzer Hospital says that he was admitted last Saturday and had underlying medical conditions.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Balearics has now risen to 203.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.