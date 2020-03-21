Police
Palma shop used for the sale of drugs
The National Police have arrested a 29-year-old Spaniard whose shop in central Palma appeared to be much like many others but which was principally being used for the sale of drugs.
Residents in the area had alerted police to the fact that people were coming and going at the same times each day and appeared to leave the shop without having bought anything. The shop was put under surveillance, and this confirmed what residents had been saying. As well as the sale of drugs, "customers" were consuming drugs on the premises.
The shop was raided and searched on Friday last week, which was when the arrest was made.
