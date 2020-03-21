Police checkpoints in Majorca. 20-03-2020 Ultima Hora

Guardia Civil Traffic Officers mounted controls on three of the four main roads in Majorca to check that thousands of drivers were complying with the State of Emergency regulations decreed by the coronavirus crisis.

Most were able to continue their journeys without sanctions, but some were caught either driving without permission or travelling in groups which is banned under the Covid-19 lockdown.

1,500 vehicles

'Operation Cage’ was launched on Thursday morning at 10 o'clock and during the first phase of the operation 1,500 vehicles were inspected between Sa Cabana and Marratxí within three hours and only eight drivers were penalised.

Controls were also in place on the Inca, Andratx and Manacor Highways with lanes cut at different points and drivers instructed to slow down. Cones were placed on the road and the queues were redirected to checkpoints, where Officers checked the drivers car by car.

"Papers confirming that you are travelling for work reasons, please," they asked the drivers.

Those who had other occupants in their cars, unless justified, were penalised on the spot.

On Saturday and Sunday, controls will continue throughout the Island to avoid the exodus to the coast or to homes in the interior.