Coronavirus
Confirmed cases of coronavirus in the Balearics rise to 331
Sunday's update on coronavirus cases gives a figure of 331 confirmed cases in the Balearics. On Saturday the figure was 246.
Two more people have died - an 87-year-old man who had been admitted to Son Espases and an 80-year-old man at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital. Both had underlying health conditions.
There have now been eight fatalities in the Balearics.
