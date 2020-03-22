Son Espases Hospital in Palma. 22-03-2020 Miquel A. Cañellas - Archive

Sunday's update on coronavirus cases gives a figure of 331 confirmed cases in the Balearics. On Saturday the figure was 246.

Two more people have died - an 87-year-old man who had been admitted to Son Espases and an 80-year-old man at the Sant Joan de Déu Hospital. Both had underlying health conditions.

There have now been eight fatalities in the Balearics.