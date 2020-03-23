Emergencies, Son Llatzer Hospital 23-03-2020 Ultima Hora

A tenth person has died from coronavirus in Majorca.

An 85-year-old man who was admitted to the ICU in Son Llàtzer died on Sunday afternoon as a result of pneumonia caused by the virus.

There are now 400 infected with coronavirus in the Balearics and more than 33,000 nationwide.