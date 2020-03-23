Ivanka Trump praises Algaida Police. 23-03-2020 EFE

Shares:

The daughter of the US President, Donald Trump has praised Police in Algaida for their kind gesture during the coronavirus lockdown.

The video of Officers singing in the streets to encourage children to stay indoors during the State of Emergency has gone viral on social media.

Ivanka Trump shared the footage on her Twitter page, praising the cops for being so thoughtful during the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

An incredible video coming to us from Mallorca, Spain. Thank you to the outstanding men and women in law enforcement all around the world! #TogetherApart pic.twitter.com/jnXzIAZ3Mo — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 22, 2020

She describes the images as "incredible" and said she appreciates the important work being done by men and women who are fighting for our safety around the world.

In the video, the Officers get out of their cars, and surprise local boys and girls in Algaida, breaking the monotony of their confinement for just a little while with some brilliant music and dancing.