Ivanka Trump praises Algaida Police.

Ivanka Trump praises Algaida Police.

23-03-2020EFE

The daughter of the US President, Donald Trump has praised Police in Algaida for their kind gesture during the coronavirus lockdown.

The video of Officers singing in the streets to encourage children to stay indoors during the State of Emergency has gone viral on social media.

Ivanka Trump shared the footage on her Twitter page, praising the cops for being so thoughtful during the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

She describes the images as "incredible" and said she appreciates the important work being done by men and women who are fighting for our safety around the world.

In the video, the Officers get out of their cars, and surprise local boys and girls in Algaida, breaking the monotony of their confinement for just a little while with some brilliant music and dancing.

Related Tags

Comments

The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.

Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');

mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.

Warning

Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.

* Mandatory fields

Currently there are no comments.