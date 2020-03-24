Artà-Lluc riding route of natural beauty. archive photo 03-08-2016 Drafting Digital

It’s 18 degrees and another cloudy day in Palma with intermittent showers, occasional sunshine, strong winds and a low of 9°.

Calvia is overcast with early morning showers, a high of 18°, a low of 7° and easterly winds gusting up to 25 kilometres an hour.

Arta is much cooler today with a top temperature of 15°, some heavy showers in the morning, some sunshine in the afternoon with and a low of 7 degrees.

It’s dull in Pollensa with early morning rain but the sun will be out later with a high of 18° and a low of 6 degrees.

Soller is also 18 degrees with a mixture of wind, sunshine and showers and a low of 6°.

Don't forget you see the island live on our webcams.