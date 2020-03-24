Weather
A blast of Winter
We are about to get a burst of Winter weather according to María José Guerrero from Aemet.
Temperatures dropped on Tuesday with highs of around 15º, instead the normal 18º with scattered showers in some areas.
A Continental Polar Air Mass will arrive on Wednesday and the mercury will plunge yet again, with maximum temperatures of 13º, which is colder than January!
Snow is forecast above 800 meters and overnight it will be a chilly 4º-5º with frost in the Sierra.
It gets worse on Thursday with heavy rain and thunderstorms and snow above 800 meters. Maximum temperatures will hover around 10º with lows of 3º-4º dropping below 0º in some places.
Things will start to cheer up a bit on Friday and it’ll be slightly warmer too with highs of around 14º, which is still way below the 17º we are used to at the end of March and there also might be a shower or two.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.