Coronavirus
Balearics coronavirus deaths rise to sixteen
The number of people to have died from coronavirus in the Balearics has now risen to sixteen.
The public health directorate reported on Tuesday that three people in the care of the private health Red Juaneda in Majorca had died - a 77-year-old man and an 86-year-old man, both with underlying health conditions, and a 97-year-old woman, who had died some days ago. The health directorate had not been notified of her death until Tuesday.
