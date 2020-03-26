Fire crew at the scene. 26-03-2020 Bombers de Palma

A Palma fire crew was called to an incident on the Calle Miquel Arcas at just after one o'clock on Thursday morning. For reasons currently unknown, a dustcart had caught fire.

The waste container on the truck was not affected by the fire, but the cabin was, as were three rubbish containers on the street where the dustcart had stopped.

Personnel from the municipal services agency Emaya went to the scene in order to ascertain the cause of the fire. No one was hurt during the incident.