Extra provision is being made for ICUs. 26-03-2020

The IB-Salut health service has established a contingency plan for a coronavirus worst-case scenario. One hundred and seventy-three beds have been reserved for critically ill patients and a further thousand for hospitalisation.

On Wednesday, 57 of 236 patients admitted were in intensive care units at different hospitals. These were ten more than on Tuesday. The Thursday figure for the number of confirmed cases was 660. Although this represented a rise of 98 from Wednesday, the increases are relatively stable in percentage terms.

The spokesperson for the regional committee for infectious diseases, Francesc Albertí, says that it is still too early to talk about trends. "After fifteen days the data will be more relevant, and we can then get a clearer picture." Meanwhile, the director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, Fernando Simón, has suggested that the peak in the number of cases nationwide is very close.

Even so, the regional health service is preparing for the worst. The beds that have been reserved include 253 at Son Espases (196 for positive cases and 57 for suspected cases), 200 at Son Llàtzer, 85 at Inca and 51 at Manacor. The Mateu Orfila in Minorca has 22, while Can Misses in Ibiza has 70. For ICU beds, Son Espases will be able to add 40 to the current 33, Son Llàtzer thirteen to the existing eighteen, Inca and Manacor together another twelve. These two hospitals at present have just three seriously ill patients.

In the Balearics, the number of confirmed cases remains low by comparison with the rest of the country. With 660 on Thursday, these represented 1.17% of the 56,188 nationwide. The worst affected region is Madrid with 17,166. Catalonia has 11,592.