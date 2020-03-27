Catamaran refused entry to Port d'Andratx 27-03-2020 Ultima Hora

The sailing club in Port d'Andratx says it refused to allow a catamaran to enter the harbour on Tuesday because of the coronavirus restrictions.

The 12 metre long craft came in from Greece and will stay anchored in Cala Egos until those responsible for the port receive authorisation from the Government Delegation to let it dock in the port.

The Guardia Civil says the owner is a German national who lives in Majorca and has a boat rental company.

He told Officers that he left Greece on March 5 and has a buoy in Port d'Andratx.