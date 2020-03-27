Son Espases Hospital, Palma. 27-03-2020 M. À. Cañellas

The Ministry of Health has confirmed that three more people have died from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands, taking the total number of fatalities to 25.

The victims are all men who had tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 and died at the Son Espases hospital. One of them was 70 years old and suffered from various chronic pathologies and the two other were both in their 80’s and also had underlying illnesses.

There are now 660 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the Balearic Islands but data is being updated all the time. ,

Graphic of confirmed coronavirus cases in the Balearic Islands: