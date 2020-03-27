Police
Two arrests following interception of yacht with hashish
Two people were arrested after a yacht carrying several tonnes of hashish was intercepted in international waters near the Balearics on Thursday.
The operation was carried out by the National Police and the Customs Surveillance Service, which is a law enforcement agency that comes under the Tax Agency and has responsibility for this type of action on the high seas. The police have now taken over the investigation, the yacht having been escorted to Ibiza in order to unload the drugs and make a precise assessment of the quantity.
