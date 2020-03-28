31 dead from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands. 28-03-2020 Ultima Hora

The Ministry of Health has just announced a fifth death from coronavirus in the Balearic Islands, taking the total number of fatalities to 31.

A man in his 80s with previous lung disease and a 42-year-old woman with pneumonia caused by coronavirus, died at Son Espases Hospital.

A man in his 60’s with an underlying illness and a woman about 70 years old with oncological pathology both died at Manacor hospital.

The fifth victim is an elderly person who was admitted to the General Hospital with previous pathologies.

There are now 862 coronavirus cases in the Balearic Islands and 107 of them tested positive in the last 24 hours, representing a daily increase of 14.1%.

The Ministry of Health has published a graphic detailing the number of positive cases of Covid-19 in Spain since the health crisis began.