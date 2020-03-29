The Hospital General in Palma. 29-03-2020

Saturday was the worst day so far for the number of deaths in the Balearics related to coronavirus - there were five.

On Sunday, the regional health ministry reports that there has been just one more death. An 84-year-old man with underlying health conditions has passed away at the Hospital General in Palma.

The total number of deaths in the Balearics now stands at 32.