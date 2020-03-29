The Hospital General in Palma. 29-03-2020

Shares:

Saturday was the worst day so far for the number of deaths in the Balearics related to coronavirus - there were five.

On Sunday, the regional health ministry reports that there have been two more deaths. An 84-year-old man with underlying health conditions has passed away at the Hospital General in Palma. Details regarding the second person have yet to be released.

The total number of deaths in the Balearics now stands at 33.

In Spain as a whole, however, the number of deaths has now reached 6,528. On Sunday, the Spanish health ministry reported a rise of 838 deaths, the highest figure for a 24-hour period since the crisis started.