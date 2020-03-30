Javier Arranz, Management Committee for Infectious Diseases 30-03-2020 Ultima Hora

The Government is hoping that there will be a noticeable reduction in the number of new cases of coronavirus in the Balearic Islands this week.

The spokesperson for the Management Committee for Infectious Diseases of the Balearic Islands, Javier Arranz, says the smallest increase in new cases, of 4.3% was registered in recent days.

“We are probably already entering the maximum number of new cases, which will evolve with decreases and small increases. What we hope is that during this week the increases will be small and the trend is to go down and that would allow us to be optimistic that this famous curve could enter a decline this week,” said Arranz.

He also warned that this is not the time to become lackadaisical about social distancing.

“The situation gives us a lot of confidence because new cases are increasing very slowly and we are moderately optimistic, but that does not mean that we are in full decline and there could be days this week when there are more than 42 new infections,” he said.

Javier Arranz said the Balearic Islands had a smaller increase in Covid-19 cases on Monday but pointed out that it’s likely that there will be ups and downs over the next couple of weeks with less contagions some days and more on others, but he is confident that the general trend will be downwards.