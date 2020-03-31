A police control in Palma. 31-03-2020 Jaume Morey

Shares:

Seven people were detained in the Balearics on Monday for breaching the confinement regulations.

In Marratxi, the local police arrested a man for being on the streets without justification and for refusing to go home. A driver in Alcudia was stopped by the Guardia Civil; he was arrested for non-compliance with the regulations and for testing positive for alcohol.

Around midnight on Sunday into Monday, the National Police in Ibiza detained a 19-year-old. He was walking along a street and told officers that he was going to a friend's house. Officers checked and found that he had previously been reported for disobeying the confinement measures.

In Palma, there were four arrests by the National Police. A 37-year-old man was detained at 10.30 in the morning in Plaça Espanya. He claimed to be returning from court but was discovered to have been reported on four previous occasions for breach of the regulations.

Also on Monday morning, a 39-year-old in Son Gotleu refused to cooperate with officers and wouldn't produce identity. In the early afternoon, a 21-year-old was stopped after running off when he saw a patrol car. He told officers that he didn't want to be at home. A security guard at a supermarket asked a 41-year-old why he was sitting in the entrance without buying anything. He reacted violently, the police were called and he was arrested.