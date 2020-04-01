Agriculture
Financial support for local producers of fresh meat
Two hundred thousand euros of financial support are to be made available to producers of lamb, suckling pig and kid by the regional agriculture, fisheries and food ministry.
This aid is part of the action plan drawn up for the agricultural sector and is aimed in particular at the supply of these fresh meat products for Easter. The Fogaiba agriculture guarantee fund will pay out six euros for each lamb and kid goat of more than eight kilos and for each pig of more than six kilos. The ministry explains that this funding extends for longer than just Easter as it will cover the period up to the end of May.
For consumers, this aid is expected to mean an average reduction in price of one euro per kilo. A key objective is to incentivise the purchase of local products at "very competitive prices".
