Traffic control on the Carretera Valldemossa in Palma. 30-03-2020 ATIENZA

Shares:

The traffic directorate in Madrid reports a 73% decrease in traffic at entrances to towns and cities and a 71% fall in journeys. These figures are based on traffic on Monday compared with any Monday in February this year. The greatest falls were in the Balearics, where there was 80% less traffic leaving towns and 78% less entering them; Malaga 81% and 83%; and the Madrid region 80% and 78%.

Over the first two weeks of the state of emergency, the decreases in the volume of traffic on main roads and motorways were 50% and 68%, and over 80% at weekends. On Monday this week, the directorate registered 305,200 movements on roads that it has responsibility for (which are main roads and motorways). This compared with 1,056,308 for a February Monday. While the overall figure was down by 71% for journeys, it was 82% lower for light vehicles, e.g. cars and motorbikes.

By comparison with Friday last week, there was a 20.4% drop in traffic.

Of all journeys by main road or motorway on Monday, 26.2% were in the eastern part of Spain, 21.2% were in Andalusia, 18.3% in the central area, 12.4% in the northwest and 12.2% in the northeast.

For Tuesday this week, with the further restrictions on non-essential work having been introduced, traffic entering and leaving Madrid between 6am and 10am was down 34% compared with the previous Tuesday.