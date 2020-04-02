News
Fined for breaking the restrictions & making Nazi Salutes
A man has been fined in Palma for breaking the coronavirus restrictions and making Nazi salutes in the streets.
Police were deployed to the corner of Carrer de Simó Ballester and Avinguda de l’Argentina at around 1100 after a large number of calls were received from the public.
The man was allegedly approaching passersby at the BBVA bank and a tobacconist shop and several neighbours were reportedly shouting at him from windows and balconies and telling him to stop making Nazi salutes, but instead he reportedly verbally confronted them.
When the Police arrived, he denied making nazi salutes but was fined for violating the coronavirus restrictions.
