State of emergency
Seven arrests in Palma for disobeying confinement measures
Between Wednesday and Thursday, there were seven arrests in Palma for disobeying the confinement measures.
On Wednesday night, Palma police came across a 31-year-old man who was walking along a street with three other people. He had already been reported on three previous occasions for breaching the state of alarm restrictions.
Around midday on Wednesday, a 24-year-old man went to a supermarket with his partner. A security guard told him to observe safety measures, but he reacted violently before running off and being apprehended by the National Police.
On Wednesday evening, a couple, aged 50 and 54, were walking on a street without good reason, having been sanctioned some hours before for the same reason. They were not from Palma but from what the National Police say was a "pueblo in the Raiguer area" of Majorca.
In the early hours of Thursday, the National Police detained a man and a woman, aged 34 and 31, on Calle General Riera. They were on the public way without good reason and were drinking; they had also been sanctioned earlier on.
A 34-year-old man who claimed that he was out shopping was detained; he wasn't carrying any shopping bags and didn't have any products on him.
