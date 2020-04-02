National Police in Palma. 25-03-2020 Alejandro Sepulveda

Between Wednesday and Thursday, there were seven arrests in Palma for disobeying the confinement measures.

On Wednesday night, Palma police came across a 31-year-old man who was walking along a street with three other people. He had already been reported on three previous occasions for breaching the state of alarm restrictions.

Around midday on Wednesday, a 24-year-old man went to a supermarket with his partner. A security guard told him to observe safety measures, but he reacted violently before running off and being apprehended by the National Police.

On Wednesday evening, a couple, aged 50 and 54, were walking on a street without good reason, having been sanctioned some hours before for the same reason. They were not from Palma but from what the National Police say was a "pueblo in the Raiguer area" of Majorca.

In the early hours of Thursday, the National Police detained a man and a woman, aged 34 and 31, on Calle General Riera. They were on the public way without good reason and were drinking; they had also been sanctioned earlier on.

A 34-year-old man who claimed that he was out shopping was detained; he wasn't carrying any shopping bags and didn't have any products on him.