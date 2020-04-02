Councillor Alberto Jarabo (right); from a time before social distancing. 02-04-2020 Archive

Palma town hall spokesperson Alberto Jarabo has announced a change to the period when direct debit payments for road and rubbish taxes will be collected. This should have been from 1 to 18 May, but it will now start on the first of June and be for the whole month. "We have effected the extension and believe it should be sufficient. But depending on how the situation develops and if the state of alarm is extended, we will make the necessary changes."

For road tax there are 288,426 payments; these amount to 22.9 million euros. For rubbish tax there are 190,801 payments - 31.4 million euros.