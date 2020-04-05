Dr. Javier Arranz. 04-04-2020 Jaume Morey

Speaking about Saturday's figures for coronavirus cases in the Balearics, Dr. Javier Arranz said that an increase of fourteen new cases "shows that we are on the downward trend in terms of total numbers and the total impact on the islands".

Dr. Arranz, spokesperson for the regional committee for the management of coronavirus, suggested that in the middle of this week or by the end of it, "we should be able to say that the acute phase is behind us and that we will have to work on actions for the second phases". "We will plan to move forward so that in a few weeks we can say that it is over."

With Saturday's figures having been the "best data for three weeks", Dr. Arranz advised that "we do not have to be depressed if there are more cases tomorrow (Sunday)". He highlighted the fact that the percentage of people who have been cured had overtaken the percentage of "active" cases. "It is the best day. We have more people cured. We have fewer cases being detected. We are optimistic."