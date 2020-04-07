Mahon. 07-04-2020 Gemma Andreu

The Asmen association of nautical businesses in Minorca has called for a revision of all charges that are levied by different authorities - the Balearic Ports Authority, the Ports de Illes Balears regional authority, and the Costas Authority.

Nautical businesses on the island fear that there won't be any activity until well into the high season. When the Spanish government announced a stoppage of all non-essential economic activities, businesses were at an "essential" stage in preparing boats for the season. Losses will be "especially serious" because most businesses are small ones which only work during the tourism season. "This could mean closure or not being able to meet financial commitments until the 2021 season."

Revisions that the association is wanting include adjustments to fees for the use of ports.