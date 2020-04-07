Nautical
Minorca nautical sector wanting revision of charges
The Asmen association of nautical businesses in Minorca has called for a revision of all charges that are levied by different authorities - the Balearic Ports Authority, the Ports de Illes Balears regional authority, and the Costas Authority.
Nautical businesses on the island fear that there won't be any activity until well into the high season. When the Spanish government announced a stoppage of all non-essential economic activities, businesses were at an "essential" stage in preparing boats for the season. Losses will be "especially serious" because most businesses are small ones which only work during the tourism season. "This could mean closure or not being able to meet financial commitments until the 2021 season."
Revisions that the association is wanting include adjustments to fees for the use of ports.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.