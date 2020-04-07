News
Armed Forces Disinfect Nursing Homes
Armed Forces personnel are disinfecting Nursing Homes and other critical facilities every day.
According to the Chief of Defence Staff, Miguel Ángel Villarroya, the teams follow precise instructions when they disinfect buildings.
Each team is made up of five people and depending on the size of the residence, between 1 and 3 disinfectant rods are used.
The work takes 2-4 hours and is completed in three phases:
Contact with the support staff
Execution of the disinfection
Dismissal with recommendations for action and prevention
During the disinfecting operation, one person cleans the areas that are fixed and the rest are responsible for spraying other hazardous areas with hydrogen peroxide.
According to Villarroya, a total of 2,733 residences have been disinfected already and he also mentioned that the Military Veterinary Centre is completing certification for PCR tests.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.