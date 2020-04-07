Armed Forces disinfecting Nursing Homes. 07-04-2020 EFE

Armed Forces personnel are disinfecting Nursing Homes and other critical facilities every day.

According to the Chief of Defence Staff, Miguel Ángel Villarroya, the teams follow precise instructions when they disinfect buildings.

Each team is made up of five people and depending on the size of the residence, between 1 and 3 disinfectant rods are used.

The work takes 2-4 hours and is completed in three phases:

Contact with the support staff

Execution of the disinfection

Dismissal with recommendations for action and prevention

During the disinfecting operation, one person cleans the areas that are fixed and the rest are responsible for spraying other hazardous areas with hydrogen peroxide.

According to Villarroya, a total of 2,733 residences have been disinfected already and he also mentioned that the Military Veterinary Centre is completing certification for PCR tests.