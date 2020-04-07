Primary Care Health Centres open at Easter. 07-04-2020 Ultima Hora

Shares:

Forty-five Primary Care Health Centres in Majorca will be open from 0800-2000 on Thursday, Good Friday and Easter Monday and on Saturday and Sunday they will open at the same time as they did last weekend.

The Basic Health Units will be closed from April 9 to April 13.

The Primary Care Management in Majorca and the Management Teams at Health Centres want to maintain continuity and guarantee quality care.

Primary Care is the "entrance door" of patients to healthcare and the exceptional circumstances of COVID-19 require that this access be fully open to the citizen,” said a Salud Spokesperson.

On Thursday, April 9, Good Friday, April 10 and Easter Monday, April 13 there will be a team of Medical, Nursing and Admissions Staff at all Health Centres.

In Palma, Pediatric Care will focus on the Primary Care Emergency Services, or SUAP.

In the rest of Majorca, some Health Centres will also have scheduled pediatric hours.

Midwives, Auxiliary Nursing Technical Care Staff, Case Managers and Primary Care Pharmacists will be working as normal.