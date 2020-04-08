Palma police; archive image. 08-04-2020

A 38-year-old man who was sitting on a bench in Son Gotleu and taking the sun was arrested by the National Police on Tuesday. He had already been sanctioned on two previous occasions for breaking confinement regulations.

On Tuesday there were nine arrests in all, all of them in Palma except one in Alcudia - a man who had been previously sanctioned for "serious disobedience" of the confinement measures.

A 26-year-old in Palma was riding a bike. He was stopped and given a fine for not having good reason to be out. Half an hour later he was stopped again. He tried to ride off, was intercepted and arrested.

A 48-year-old and a 37-year-old, both drinking on the streets, were arrested, having previously been reported. In the early hours of Tuesday, a 45-year-old woman, reported on four previous occasions, was stopped in Plaça Olivar and arrested. Also in the early hours, a 32-year-old woman was stopped by Palma police. She argued with officers, refused to show any identity and was arrested.

A 57-year-old man was detained for drinking coffee in the street, and a 29-year-old for riding a motorcycle. Both had previously been sanctioned.