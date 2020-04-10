Sunshine forecast for Easter Friday 09-04-2020 Caroline Fuller

It’s a beautiful Easter Friday in Palma with a high of 22 degrees, a low of 11 and wall-to-wall sunshine.

Andratx is 20 degrees and mostly sunny with a light breeze and a low of 10.

It’s 21 in Santanyi with easterly gusts of 20 kilometres an hour and a low of 9 degrees.

Alcudia is warm and sunny today with a top temperature of 20 degrees, a low of 10 and a mild easterly wind.

And it’s 22 degrees and sunny in Soller with a low of 9 and virtually no wind at all.

