Weather
Good morning from Majorca
It’s a beautiful Easter Friday in Palma with a high of 22 degrees, a low of 11 and wall-to-wall sunshine.
Andratx is 20 degrees and mostly sunny with a light breeze and a low of 10.
It’s 21 in Santanyi with easterly gusts of 20 kilometres an hour and a low of 9 degrees.
Alcudia is warm and sunny today with a top temperature of 20 degrees, a low of 10 and a mild easterly wind.
And it’s 22 degrees and sunny in Soller with a low of 9 and virtually no wind at all.
You can view the sunny easter weather across the island with our webcams.
