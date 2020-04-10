500 Police checkpoints in Majorca at Easter. 10-04-2020 A. Sepúlveda

More than 500 controls are in place on roads in the Balearic Islands during the Easter holidays.

On Wednesday the State Security Forces and Corps and Balearic Local Police issued 716 citations for disobedience and non-compliance with the coronavirus restrictions and 266 were in Palma.

Most of them were for people driving without just cause or disobeying repeated instructions from Police Officers to go home.

According to data from the Interior Ministry, since the State of Emergency began more than 7,000 citations have been filed in the Balearic Islands for failing to comply with the coronavirus State of Emergency and 400,000 nationwide.

Anyone caught flouting the quarantine restrictions could be fined between 600 and 30,000 euros.

Controls on Balearic roads have been increased to stop people driving to second homes on the coast, inland or in the mountains during the Easter break.

The Civil Guard have set up checkpoints on main roads, secondary roads and at Tourist Centres.

National Police and Local Police have also activated surveillance points in urban areas.

At more than 500 controls on Wednesday, Officers checked 7,000 people and 6,500 vehicles.

On the 26th day of restrictions there were no significant incidents. Four men were arrested in Palma and two in Ibiza for violating house confinement and breaching the coronavirus restrictions.