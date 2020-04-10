Coronavirus figures rise again in the Balearic Islands. 10-04-2020 Teresa Ayuga

Shares:

The coronavirus figures in the Balearic Islands have gone up again with 8 dead and 40 new infections reported on Friday.

There have now been 97 fatalities and 1,488 people infections; 136 patients have been admitted to the ICU and 737 patients have been discharged after overcoming Covid-19.

These new figures are a huge disappointment after no deaths were reported on Holy Thursday for the first time since the declaration of the coronavirus State of Emergency.