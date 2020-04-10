News
Coronvirus figures rebound in the Balearics
The coronavirus figures in the Balearic Islands have gone up again with 8 dead and 40 new infections reported on Friday.
There have now been 97 fatalities and 1,488 people infections; 136 patients have been admitted to the ICU and 737 patients have been discharged after overcoming Covid-19.
These new figures are a huge disappointment after no deaths were reported on Holy Thursday for the first time since the declaration of the coronavirus State of Emergency.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.