Payment for milk is being assured. 10-04-2020

The Coinga livestock cooperative in Minorca has said that it will guarantee that farmers continue to be paid for supplies of milk.

The cooperative, recognising the difficulties that have been created, is stressing that there is no restriction on milk production. It notes, however, that there is a great deal of uncertainty for a sector which has experienced problems in recent years. Discussions involving the cooperative and public authorities, designed to find solutions, for the Minorca dairy sector, are ongoing.