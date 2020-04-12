Twenty-seven new cases in the Balearics. 12-04-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

The national ministry of health figures for Sunday indicate that the number of people to have died in the Balearics having contracted coronavirus has risen by ten to 112.

There have been 27 new cases over the past 24 hours, taking the total of people who have been infected to 1,534. The number of people who have recovered has risen to 848.

In Spain as a whole, the latest daily figure for fatalities is 619. On Saturday, the figure was 510, it having been 605 on Friday and 687 on Thursday. The total number of deaths in Spain is now 16,972. The total for those who have recovered is 62,391; the total number of cases is 166,019.