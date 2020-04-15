News
Companies accused of not protecting workers
50% of Construction and 25% of Industry Sector employees went back to work on Tuesday and some companies allegedly did not comply with the proper protection measures for workers, according to the PIMEM Association of Manufacturers of Construction Materials, which is chaired by Rosabel Sugrañes.
Óscar Carreras, who’s Vice President of the Association of Builders of the Balearic Islands and President of the Construction Commission of CAEB, acknowledged that “some people had problems getting to the sites because traffic jams delayed their access to Palma."
The industrial sector had a similar start to the day and José María Campuzano, CEO of Port Technical Services, or STP, revealed that ship repair and maintenance companies are facing an uncertain future and estimates that the State of Emergency is costing the Sector €1million a day in revenue.
The Asociación de Industriales de Mallorca, or Asima pointed out that “only 25% of the Sector's companies have gone back to work," and said the shut down "will have a huge impact on turnover."
New measures
Workers are obliged to wear a mask, have their temperature taken and fill out a form about their health. The Federation of Local Entities of the Balearic Islands, or FELIB announced on Tuesday that all local regulations on the regulation of work schedules are suspended.
Minister Marc Pons met with Business Representatives, Unions and Professional Colleges to remind them of the Government rules which include shifts for meals, a daily record of everyone entering the building and designated cleaning areas.
