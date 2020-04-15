Entertainment
Missing Balearic food and the markets? Watch BBC2 tonight
For those you longing to come back to Minorca and Majorca, wander round the food markets and enjoy the islands' gastronomy, well tonight's your chance to let your tastebuds flow.
At 8pm Spanish time, 7pm UK time, on BBC2, leading Palma-based Michelin star chef Marc Fosh will be taking the Hairy Bikers around Olivar Market before cooking them a delicious local dish after the presenters have sailed to Majorca from Minorca.
