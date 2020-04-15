State of alarm
Fined for swimming in Puerto Pollensa
A couple in their fifties have been fined for swimming in Puerto Pollensa. A Guardia Civil officer, who was walking home after his evening shift, noticed the skinny-dipping couple. A Guardia Civil patrol and one from the Pollensa police went to the scene, where the couple admitted that they were breaching the confinement regulations.
At Sa Caleta, Portals Vells, a man wearing a wetsuit was encountered by officers from the Guardia's sub aquatics group who were carrying out coastal surveillance duties. He was also fined.
