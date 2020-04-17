At the Oasis care home in Can Pastilla. 11-04-2020 Miquel À. Cañellas

Of the 31 new positive cases of coronavirus in the Balearics that were reported on Friday, 22 of them (71%) related to care homes for the elderly.

Since the pandemic started, there have been 417 cases in care homes - 293 residents and 124 staff. Of these residents, fifty have passed away, 26 have recovered and 217 remain active cases. Seventeen members of staff have recovered, while 107 are active cases.

There are 56 homes in all in the Balearics. Fifteen of these have active coronavirus cases at present. The ministry of social affairs has set up a special social care facility with eighteen places for quarantining care home residents who are positive.